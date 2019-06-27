The Police in Bauchi said on Thursday that it has arrested one Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed of Nassarawa State for allegedly planning his own kidnap.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abubakar Kamal, said this in Bauchi while parading 86 suspects arrested in 13 days for various offences across the state.

Kamal said that one Tijjani Mohammed of Sabon Fegi in Lafia town, Nasarawa State, had on May 12, reported at the Lafia Police Area Command that his brother, Abdullahi Mohammed, left home for business in Kano.

He said Tijjani told the police that Abdullahi later called and informed him that he and others were kidnapped near Gusau while on their business trip to Zamfara State.

Kamal said Abdullahi told Tijjani that the abductors demanded a ransom of N10 million and directed the family to deliver the ransom for his release.

He emphasised that Tijjani said the ransom was later reduced to N1 million and the abductors directed that the money be brought to Bauchi state.

Kamal said that the command operatives attached to Anti-kidnapping Squad later arrested one Haruna Saidu of Gamawa Local Government Area in Bauchi state who had come to collect the ransom.

He said that further investigation by the operatives led to the discovery of the alleged abductor (Haruna Saidu), and victim (Abdullahi Mohammed) at the residence of the alleged kidnapper, Haruna Saidu.

“Investigation revealed that Abdullahi Mohammed, a businessman, after his businesses collapsed, conspired with his friend Haruna Saidu and staged a false kidnapping in order to force his family to pay ransom,” Kamal said.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation.