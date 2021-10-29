RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest mother, son in Ogun over alleged murder of neighbour

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police at Ojodu-Abiodun

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

The Police in Ogun have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Mary Ogbeifu and her 17-year- old son, Godwin Ogbeifu, over alleged murder of their 60-year-old neighbor, Iyabo Olasheinde.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun Police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday.

Oyeyemi stated that the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police at Ojodu – Abiodun divisional headquarters in Ifo local government area.

He said that the report indicated that Godwin Ogbeifu, a resident of Akoko Crescent, Yakoyo area of Ojodu, went to Olasheinde’s compound at Omolara street, Yakoyo, and was sent away as he was earlier warned not to go into the compound.

Oyeyemi explained that on getting home, Godwin informed his mother who then followed him to the compound where they met Olasheinde.

While the mother was quarreling with the victim and demanding the reason why her son was sent away, the son, who has speech and hearing impairment, took a broken bottle which he took along with him and used it to stab the woman on her neck.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO of Ojodu Abiodun police headquarters, SP Eyitayo Akinluwade, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the two suspects were apprehended and the victim rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

”On arrival at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty and the corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy,” Oyeyemi said.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Lanre Bankole, had ordered immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Oyeyemi added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

