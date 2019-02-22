The suspect, Musa Imoran, was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad after receiving information from a credible source.

While parading the suspect , Lagos state commissioner of police, Muazu Zubairu, said the suspect and his gang had allegedly gone on a robbing spree on February 19, snatching phones and bags along Agugu Street, Ajegunle.

He said following the tip-off the command received, SARS operatives were mobilised to neutralise their atrocities.

The CP revealed that upon sighting the operatives, the robbers scampered in different directions trying to evade arrest but luck ran out on one of them.

He said, "During interrogation, he gave his name as Musa Imoran. He later led the operatives to their armoury where an additional pump action rifle with 30 unexpended cartridges, one AK-47 magazine with 24 live ammunition 100 rounds of Beretta Pistol ammunition were recovered.”

Zubairu concluded that investigation was ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang to face prosecution.