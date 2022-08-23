RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man who specialized in robbing online vendors

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect, according to the police, would rob online vendors after luring them to designated hotels to conclude his purchases.

Operatives of Lagos Police Command, have arrested one Olumide Agboola, who specialized in robbing online vendors in the state.

In a statement in which Agboola’s arrest was disclosed, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect’s modus operandi was to pose as a genuine buyer on social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

According to Hundeyin, Agboola would then order items and request vendors to supply the items at designated hotels, where he would rob them.

The statement read: “Police operatives attached to the Makinde Division have arrested 44-year-old Olumide Agboola, who is notorious for robbing online vendors.

“He was arrested following a painstaking investigation which was launched after a number of reports were received about his activities. Different CCTV footages at his various crime scenes have aided in the irrefutable identification of the suspect.

“In his last operation, the suspect dispossessed his victim of her Infinix Hot 9 mobile phone, as well as the assorted fabrics, underpants and singlets she came to sell, all valued at N193,000.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect’s modus operandi was to pose as a genuine buyer on social media platforms, order items and request vendors to supply the items at designated hotels, where he would then rob them.”

The police spokesperson added that an investigation was ongoing, which would enable the Force to recover other stolen items from Agboola’s previous operations, and the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
