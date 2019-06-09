Police in Delta State have reportedly a yet-to-be identified man who reportedly slapped on Angela, a nurse at Okwe General Hospital, Asaba, Delta State.

Explaining why he slapped the nurse to the police, the man said the nurse abandoned his loved one who was on emergency, adding that when he came into the hospital there was no one to attend to his ailing relative.

He said, “There was no doctor around and card collection was also difficult. The nurse was delaying to attend to us and the person we brought to the hospital died. I was unable to control my anger and I slapped the nurse.”

The man according to Punch also told police that the deceased was his relative and they both worked at Toll Gate Park, Bridge Head, Asaba.

Narrating her side of the issue, the nurse said “As I came into the hospital in the morning, I saw a man lying down vomiting and foaming. I told them to bring the man in and his condition was critical. In fact, he was brought in almost dead.

“I quickly ran to the pharmacy to get infusion. I didn’t even ask them to pay first, breaking the protocol to attend to the man. As I came back to where I went to bring infusion, they started hitting and slapping me.”

“ They threatened to kill me and my child. Now, the man has been arrested and he will produce the women that dragged my hair and clothes.”

It was reported that when the incident occurred, there was no doctor around to attend to the patients.

However, after the police drove the deceased’ family to their station, a doctor identified as Okon arrived in the hospital.