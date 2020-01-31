Detectives from Rimi Divisional Police Headquarters in Katsina have arrested a middle-aged man, Samaila, for allegedly chaining his wives, who were identified as Fatima Salisu and Hadiza Musa, in a room and subjecting them to torture.

The suspect was on Sunday, January 26, 2020, arrested from the home he shares with the victims at the Yannadabaiyye village in the Rimi Local Government Area of the state.

Punch reports that Samaila chained his wives for a period of 10 months, during which he shaved their pubic hair, and used it for concoction.

Katsina Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, says investigation is ongoing [PM News]

It was gathered that while Fatima hails from the Markemagaji Gari village, Hadiza is from the Kalyarubandaba village, both in Katsina.

How Samaila was arrested

It was reported that Hadiza's mother had paid her a surprise visit, with the intention of carrying a sewing machine she bought for her since she wasn't using it.

Despite her pleas to take away the sewing machine, Samaila refused, and even assaulted his mother-in-law in the process.

The woman then reported the incident at the Rimi Divisional Police Headquarters, prompting the police to invite the suspect for questioning.

Not satisfied with Samaila’s responses to basic questions, detectives were sent to search his house.

The search however led to the discovery of the two women in very terrible conditions.

Items recovered from the house include large chains used by the suspect to restrain the women, assorted charms and weapons.

Victims' narration of ordeal

After being rescued by the police, Fatima and Hadiza painted a horrific picture of their ordeal.

According to the duo, their husband locked them up in a room after which he shaved their pubic hair and cut their fingernails with which he prepared a concoction, which he forced them to eat.

Hadiza said, “Samaila never allowed us to leave the room. We did everything in the room; we bathe and answered the call of nature there.

“He always chained us and only removed the chains whenever he wanted to have sex with any of us; he would have sex with any of us that he fancied, while the other watched.”

Hadiza was reported to have removed her veil while talking to show her back, which was full of sores allegedly from the beating Samaila subjected her to. She further alleged that the suspect used to flog her and Fatima with electric wires.

Fatima told the police that she was subjected to the inhuman treatment for 10 months before Samaila married Hadiza, who joined her in captivity 10 weeks ago.

She explained that it was a taboo for any of them to let their husband know when they were observing their monthly period, because he threatened to kill them if he discovered that they were menstruating.

The two women could not say what Samaila’s source of livelihood was but stated that he regularly returned home with several wads of N500 notes.