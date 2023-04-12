The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police arrest man in Osun with vehicle allegedly stolen from Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police spokesperson further stated that the owner of the vehicle was shot in the stomach while his car was being stolen from him in Anambra.

Spokesperson for the Police Command in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Opalola said that a black Lexus 330 SUV, stolen from one Igwe Odinaka at Obosi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra, was found with the suspect.

She said that the suspect was arrested with the vehicle in Ilesa, Osun.

“The suspect was apprehended upon credible intelligence received that the vehicle was seen on Ijebu-Jesa road.

“The policemen attached to ‘A’ Division, Ilesa on patrol intercepted the vehicle driven by the suspect,” she said

Opalola said that the recovered vehicle had been moved to the Ilesa Police Station for further investigation.

According to her, the suspects will be charged to court immediately investigation is completed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

