Police arrest man for strangling pregnant girlfriend to d*ath in Kano

Ibrahim, who committed the offence in Tudun-Wada Local Government Area of the state, was nabbed alongside his accomplice, Gabriel Bila, both of Unguwar Korau Tudun-Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

Disclosing the arrest of the suspects, Kano Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mamman Dauda said the Force got wind of the information on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

According to the police spokesperson, the victim left Nassarawan Kuki to Yantomo village in Kano on Monday, March 27, when she met her untimely death.

His words: “On April 2 at about 4.30 pm, we received information from a Good Samaritan that a lady was seen lying on the roadside, unconscious on Kano-Jos Road in Anadaria Village.

“On receiving the information, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and the victim was taken to Tiga General Hospital where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.

“Investigation, however, revealed that the victim left Nassarawan Kuki to Yantomo Village in Garin Babba Local Government Area of Kano on March 27, at about 6 pm.

“In the course of the investigation, the principal suspect was arrested and he confessed to committing the offence by using the victim’s veil to strangulate her.”