ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for stealing horses from farm

Damilare Famuyiwa

He was said to have hidden the horses in a bush and contacted a driver who would help him convey them to Kaduna before he was caught.

The suspect is in custody, and investigation is ongoing [Punch]
The suspect is in custody, and investigation is ongoing [Punch]

Recommended articles

Aliyu was alleged to have stolen two horses from a farm, after which he was arrested.

The suspect, who hails from Zaria, Kaduna State, according to the police, had been visiting the farm in Chekungi village via Bida, under the guise of horse grooming and racing before he stole the two horses.

He was said to have hidden the horses in a bush and contacted a driver who would help him convey them to Kaduna before he was caught.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclosing the incident, Kaduna Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement, identified the missing animals as two female horses.

“On October 4, 2023, around 2.30pm, a case of missing horses from a farm at Chekungi village via Bida, Niger State was reported at ‘A’ Division Bida, that around 9.10pm on October 3, two female horses were missing from the stable where about five horses were kept.

“The complainant strongly suspected one Ahmed Aliyu of Zaria, Kaduna who was on the farm and had been visiting the farm for horse grooming and racing.

“The suspect was immediately arrested from the farm and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime that he moved the two horses to a nearby bush, while he later hired a vehicle from the park to move the horses to Kaduna at a cost of ₦100, 000.

“Based on the confession, the driver of the vehicle was contacted and he dropped the horses at Mararaban-Jos, Kaduna, while another vehicle was arranged to convey the horses back to Bida,” the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement added that the suspect was in custody and the case was under investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dele Momodu explains why Fani-Kayode is silent about Tinubu’s certificate saga

Dele Momodu explains why Fani-Kayode is silent about Tinubu’s certificate saga

Ondo House of Assembly suspends impeachment of Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa

Ondo House of Assembly suspends impeachment of Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa

Foundation praises Gov Sule for 5% employment slots for PWD

Foundation praises Gov Sule for 5% employment slots for PWD

5 reasons why Nigerians easily fall for fake news

5 reasons why Nigerians easily fall for fake news

Borno Govt bans mining activities due to fragile security in the State

Borno Govt bans mining activities due to fragile security in the State

NSCDC assures Ondo, Osun schools of safe, learning environment

NSCDC assures Ondo, Osun schools of safe, learning environment

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp. [Twitter:NPF]

2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp

Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

Armed robbers escape with bread mistaken for cash, return angrily to kill pregnant woman

The judge said that it was not Islamically appropriate for the plaintiff to get the respondent another wife before he grants her a divorce (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Wife goes to court for divorce, husband demands she finds him a new wife first

The corpse has been deposited at a mortuary for autopsy [Tribune Online]

Man slumps and dies during fight with debtor