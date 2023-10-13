Police arrest man for stealing horses from farm

Aliyu was alleged to have stolen two horses from a farm, after which he was arrested.

The suspect, who hails from Zaria, Kaduna State, according to the police, had been visiting the farm in Chekungi village via Bida, under the guise of horse grooming and racing before he stole the two horses.

He was said to have hidden the horses in a bush and contacted a driver who would help him convey them to Kaduna before he was caught.

Disclosing the incident, Kaduna Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement, identified the missing animals as two female horses.

“On October 4, 2023, around 2.30pm, a case of missing horses from a farm at Chekungi village via Bida, Niger State was reported at ‘A’ Division Bida, that around 9.10pm on October 3, two female horses were missing from the stable where about five horses were kept.

“The complainant strongly suspected one Ahmed Aliyu of Zaria, Kaduna who was on the farm and had been visiting the farm for horse grooming and racing.

“The suspect was immediately arrested from the farm and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime that he moved the two horses to a nearby bush, while he later hired a vehicle from the park to move the horses to Kaduna at a cost of ₦100, 000.

“Based on the confession, the driver of the vehicle was contacted and he dropped the horses at Mararaban-Jos, Kaduna, while another vehicle was arranged to convey the horses back to Bida,” the statement added.

