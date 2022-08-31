RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for stealing boss’ car to fund his 'japa' plan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 21-year-old man, Temple Samuel, for allegedly stealing and selling his boss’ Lexus ES 330 car in Ogba area of the state.

Police arrest man for stealing boss’ car to fund his 'japa' plan. [NAN]
He said that operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested the suspect alongside his three accomplices.

Samuel was arrested in the Ogba area of the state with three others: Benjamin Bassey, 32; Chukwuemeka Okorie, 29; and Joshua Agboche, 37, who had conspired with him to sell the car.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect who works in his boss’ car wash in Egbeda drove the car containing his boss’ iPhone X and iPhone 13 to Bassey’s house in Ikeja in the middle of the night.

“He equally fraudulently transferred N75,000 from his boss’ account.” he stated.

The police image-maker said that Samuel sold the car with a view to using its proceeds to fund his relocation abroad.

“The suspect had perfected plans to use the proceeds of the sales of the car and other valuables he stole to process his traveling out of the country,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, for further investigations and subsequent prosecution.

Note: Japa is a popular term used to describe relocation.

