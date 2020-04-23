A South African man was arrested by the police for trying to smuggle his girlfriend in the back of his car amidst a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID19.

The government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24th for three weeks but the lockdown has been extended until the end of April.

It appears the ‘smart’ man endured his libido surge for the first three weeks but he didn’t think he could survive the extension, so he tried to resort to shenanigans.

An official from the province of Gauteng said the woman was found in the car booth during a stop and search at a roadblock in the province.

The driver who did not have a permit was headed to the Eastern Mpumalanga province.

Well, it takes two to tango. The woman was also arrested for consenting to be smuggled in the car booth in violation of the lockdown.