Police arrest man for raping lady in church during decoration exercise

Disclosing this development in a statement, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said Akindele forcefully had the canal knowledge of the 20-year-old victim as they both visited the church situated in Ita Oshin area of Abeokuta, the state capital, for decoration.

According to the police spokesperson, the incident happened on Saturday, April 16, 2022, after which the mother of the victim lodged a complaint at Lafenwa divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi said the complainant sent her daughter and the suspect to the church for decoration, where the latter committed the crime.

The statement read: “On getting to the church, they met some other women who came to sweep the church in preparation for Sunday service.

“But as soon as those women left after sweeping the church, the suspect took advantage of being alone with the victim and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her inside the church.

“Upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa division, CSP Kayode Shadrach, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and bring him to justice.

“The detectives moved to the scene and promptly arrested the suspect who has since confessed to the crime.”