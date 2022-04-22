RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for raping lady in church during decoration exercise

Damilare Famuyiwa

A 30-year-old man in Ogun State, Ajibola Akindele, forced himself on a 20-year-old lady in a church as they were decorating the auditorium ahead of their Sunday worship.

Men of the Ogun State Police Command, have arrested a 30-year-old man Ajibola Akindele, for raping a lady inside a church.

Disclosing this development in a statement, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said Akindele forcefully had the canal knowledge of the 20-year-old victim as they both visited the church situated in Ita Oshin area of Abeokuta, the state capital, for decoration.

According to the police spokesperson, the incident happened on Saturday, April 16, 2022, after which the mother of the victim lodged a complaint at Lafenwa divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi said the complainant sent her daughter and the suspect to the church for decoration, where the latter committed the crime.

The statement read: “On getting to the church, they met some other women who came to sweep the church in preparation for Sunday service.

“But as soon as those women left after sweeping the church, the suspect took advantage of being alone with the victim and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her inside the church.

“Upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa division, CSP Kayode Shadrach, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and bring him to justice.

“The detectives moved to the scene and promptly arrested the suspect who has since confessed to the crime.”

The suspect, Oyeyemi, added, has been transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

