RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for raping 3-yr-old daughter

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The arrest according to the police was part of the effort to tackle criminality and crime-related offences in the state.

A man in handcuffs
A man in handcuffs

The Police Command in Bauchi State has arrested a man for allegedly raping his three-year-old daughter in Kirfi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Recommended articles

SP Ahmed Wakil, command’s spokesman , stated this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said the arrest was part of the effort to tackle criminality and crime-related offences in the state.

“On 9/01/2022 , one Maryam Abdullahi, aged 24 years, reported that her husband one, Ali Lawan, asked her to bring him a mat to lay down their daughter who was sleeping.

“She came back to the room and met the daughter lying down unconscious, sweating and vomiting through her mouth, nose and her private part was swollen,” she said.

Wakil explained that a team of detectives were drafted to the scene, took the victim to the General Hospital, Kirfi, for medical attention and on examination it was found out that the girl has been raped.

He said the girl’s father, who was the suspect, was arrested and would be charged to court.

The girl (name withheld) is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

H said apart from the rape case, the police, working with a vigilance group, arrested one Adamu Musa, 27, of Sabon Garin Batal, Tafawa Balewa LGA for kidnapping.

He said the command, acting on intelligence, also arrested one Ya’u Haruna, aged 25, for being in possession of one locally fabricated revolver, with one live ammunition.

SP Wakil also said the Commissioner of Police , Umar Sanda, has warned all criminal elements in the state and their cohorts to put an end to their unlawful activities as this police would not relent in apprehending them.

He further urged the citizens to support and provide the police with relevant information in order to re-invigorate community policing aimed at reducing crime to the barest minimum in the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos administers 2.19m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Lagos administers 2.19m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour military fallen, living heroes

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour military fallen, living heroes

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Trending

Ghanaians react as woman with twins strapped on her back carries a basin loaded with goods

Ghanaians react as woman with twins strapped on her back carries a basin loaded with goods

Soldiers arrest Western Togoland secessionists on mission to attack Bank of Ghana

File photo: Officers of Western Togoland 'secessionists' group

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding