Police arrest man for k*lling his friend and stealing his new car

The suspect was said to have murdered Ajayi on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after which he secretly buried his corpse at his house around Felele, in the Lokoja area of the Kogi state.

A source who spoke on the matter on a condition of anonymity, revealed that the victim recently purchased a Toyota Sienna vehicle with number plate LSD 228 HJ.

After purchasing the Toyota vehicle, the source added that Ajayi was lured by his friend to a location in the community to celebrate the achievement.

According to the source, things went south when Ajayi was nowhere to be found after leaving the celebration venue alongside the suspect, and a few other persons.

The source further revealed that after the suspect killed Ajayi, he whisked away the deceased’s newly-purchased car.

Distraught over the deceased’s whereabouts, Ajayi’s family was said to have reported to the police that he’s missing.

Following the report, the police started to investigate, and in the course of this, the suspect who gave useful information on what happened to him, was arrested.

However, after confessing to the crime during an interrogation, the suspect led some policemen to his house and showed them where in his residence he buried Ajayi.