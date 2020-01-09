A man identified as Nsem Godwin, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two children in Okitipupa town, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo.

Men of the state Police Command nabbed Godwin after he was caught with a nine-year-old and four-month-old children on Monday, January 6, 2020.

CSP Femi Joseph, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said the suspect was arrested by the Highway Savers Policemen of the state command, while attempting to escape with the victims.

“Godwin was arrested while trying to run away with the children. We have commenced investigation into the matter and the suspect will be charged as soon as the investigation is concluded.

“That is why we want to appeal to parents and guardians to take proper care of their children and wards," Punch quoted Joseph as saying.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect abducted the four-month-old baby, while he was playing outside with his brother.

The eyewitness narrated, “The suspect carried the baby and was trying to escape through a shortcut to the Onaopemipo Street in Okitipupa and some people accosted him and questioned him, but he could not give any answer on how he came about the baby."

He said at a point, the suspect started acting like he was mentally retarded, adding that he also declined to speak to anyone until he was taken away by the police.