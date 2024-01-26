Police arrest man for impersonating Jigawa Speaker, others held for cable vandalism

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmadu Abdullahi, told newsmen that the suspect, Abduljabar Inuwa of the Zai area in Dutse, was arrested on Monday.

He explained that the suspect was arrested while in possession of forged complementary cards bearing the name and insignia of the speaker. The commissioner added that when the search was conducted at the residence of the suspect, 20 additional fake complementary cards were recovered.

According to him, the suspect confessed that he has secured financial favours from various council chairmen in the state using the name of the speaker. Abdullahi added that a man who printed the complimentary cards for the suspect was also arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the commissioner said they have also arrested a 25-year-old resident of the Kanti area of Kazaure, Abdullahi Suleiman, for allegedly vandalising electricity cables in the neighbourhood.

“One Abdullahi Isa of the same address complained that he detected the suspect while committing the act, and when he questioned him, the suspect attacked and stabbed him with a knife,” the commissioner of police said.

He also said the police have arrested another 25-year-old man, Yusif Musa of Kafar Yamma area, Babura, suspected of peddling illicit drugs at Babura motor park.