Police arrest man for defiling 7-year-old daughter in Edo

In a statement disclosing this development, Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor said the suspect committed the crime on September 19, 2023, in the Idokpa community, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

According to Nwabuzor, operatives of the Egba Divisional Headquarters, while acting on credible information, arrested the suspect who already confessed to the crime while the victim was taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

“The men of the Egba Division arrested Iloghevbo after they got credible information about the crime which occurred on September 19, 2023, in the Idokpa community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

In a similar development, the police spokesman disclosed as well that the police arrested one Godwin Osaghale for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl in the state.

He added that Osaghale was arrested at Uromi, Edo Central following a complaint from the father of the victim that the suspect entered his apartment while he was not around, met his sick daughter on a chair and forcefully had sex with her.

Nwabuzor said investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would soon be charged in court.

These two rape incidents were recorded barely three weeks after a 28-year-old truck conductor, Abdurazak Ibrahim, was nabbed for raping a 15-year-old girl in Edo State.

The incident reportedly happened at Uromi in Esan South East Local Government of the state on September 13.

Parading the suspect, the command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the father of the victim, Tony Ekata, reported to the police that Ibrahim raped his daughter.