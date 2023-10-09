ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for defiling 7-year-old daughter in Edo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect confessed to the crime following his arrest.

The police claim to have acted on credible information [New Telegraph]
The police claim to have acted on credible information [New Telegraph]

Recommended articles

In a statement disclosing this development, Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor said the suspect committed the crime on September 19, 2023, in the Idokpa community, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

According to Nwabuzor, operatives of the Egba Divisional Headquarters, while acting on credible information, arrested the suspect who already confessed to the crime while the victim was taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

The men of the Egba Division arrested Iloghevbo after they got credible information about the crime which occurred on September 19, 2023, in the Idokpa community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar development, the police spokesman disclosed as well that the police arrested one Godwin Osaghale for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl in the state.

He added that Osaghale was arrested at Uromi, Edo Central following a complaint from the father of the victim that the suspect entered his apartment while he was not around, met his sick daughter on a chair and forcefully had sex with her.

Nwabuzor said investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would soon be charged in court.

These two rape incidents were recorded barely three weeks after a 28-year-old truck conductor, Abdurazak Ibrahim, was nabbed for raping a 15-year-old girl in Edo State.

The incident reportedly happened at Uromi in Esan South East Local Government of the state on September 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parading the suspect, the command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the father of the victim, Tony Ekata, reported to the police that Ibrahim raped his daughter.

Nwabuzor noted that the suspect called the victim while she was hawking groundnuts along Ivue-Irrua Road, Uromi, Edo State with pretense to buy groundnuts from the hawker.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court sends man to prison for 6 years over crime he committed 32 years ago

Court sends man to prison for 6 years over crime he committed 32 years ago

Citizens protest across Nasarawa over removal of Governor Sule

Citizens protest across Nasarawa over removal of Governor Sule

Israeli airstrikes kill 558 people in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes kill 558 people in Gaza

5 Nigerian politicians who had certificate forgery controversies

5 Nigerian politicians who had certificate forgery controversies

BREAKING: Court sentences Bolanle Raheem's killer to death

BREAKING: Court sentences Bolanle Raheem's killer to death

No Igbo president in 2027 – Primate Ayodele predicts future

No Igbo president in 2027 – Primate Ayodele predicts future

Hamas attack kills over 700 Israelis, worst in country's history

Hamas attack kills over 700 Israelis, worst in country's history

No food, no fuel – Israel imposes complete siege on Gaza

No food, no fuel – Israel imposes complete siege on Gaza

Over 123,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israel's revenge attacks

Over 123,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israel's revenge attacks

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful [Video]

LASTMA (Credit: Google)

Man faints after seeing body of pregnant wife killed in Ago Palace crash

A woman in handcuffs

Woman arrested for taking salaries from 16 companies each month for no work for 3 years

Angry keke napep drivers, and residents have taken to the streets to express their frustrations [PO_GrassRootM /X]

Officer, driver fight over car steering wheel, kill pregnant woman, keke driver in Lagos