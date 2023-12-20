ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for defiling 11-year-old girl in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was caught in the act when he lured the minor to a nearby bush.

The suspect, Monday Agbowade [Punch]
The suspect, Monday Agbowade [Punch]

Recommended articles

The suspect, according to an eyewitness who did not want to be mentioned because of the sensitivity of the matter, had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor.

It was gathered that when the minor was heading out alone, the suspect lured her to a nearby bush in what was considered to be a fresh attempt to defile her.

As he was attempting to force the minor into submission, a passerby who saw what was ongoing raised the alarm to draw the attention of other villagers to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

While trying to flee the scene, the man who was said to have raised the alarm and other concerned villagers were said to have descended on the suspect and prevented him from escaping.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said the suspect had been accused of committing the crime for nearly a month before he was arrested on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The family said the suspect had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor for about a month now. He has been apprehended. The case would soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Abeokuta once the preliminary investigation is completed,” Odutola was quoted as saying.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Senate President Akpabio declares Umahi, Giadam's seats vacant following their appointments

Senate President Akpabio declares Umahi, Giadam's seats vacant following their appointments

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

Tinubu announces 50% travel discounts for Nigerians during holiday season

Tinubu announces 50% travel discounts for Nigerians during holiday season

Governor Mutfwang signs ₦314.8 billion 2024 budget into law in Plateau

Governor Mutfwang signs ₦314.8 billion 2024 budget into law in Plateau

We’ll use gas to revolutionise Nigeria’s power and industrial sector - Kyari

We’ll use gas to revolutionise Nigeria’s power and industrial sector - Kyari

Army troops kill bandit, recover arms in Kaduna's Sabon Birni

Army troops kill bandit, recover arms in Kaduna's Sabon Birni

MACBAN urges FG to clarify compensation for victims of drone attacks in Nigeria

MACBAN urges FG to clarify compensation for victims of drone attacks in Nigeria

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly withdraws impeachment notice against Governor Fubara

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly withdraws impeachment notice against Governor Fubara

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mixed reactions as Ghanaian man marries 2 women on the same day

Mixed reactions as Ghanaian man marries 2 women on the same day

Mercedes-Benz hearse carrying coffin to funeral catches fire

Mercedes-Benz hearse carrying coffin to funeral catches fire

2 traditional chiefs in court for alleged property theft, malicious damage [Daily Nigerian]

2 traditional chiefs in court for alleged property theft, malicious damage

She could not handle the death of her lover [Sahara Reporters]

22-year-old health worker commits suicide after lover’s death