Police arrest man for defiling 11-year-old girl in Ogun

The suspect, according to an eyewitness who did not want to be mentioned because of the sensitivity of the matter, had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor.

It was gathered that when the minor was heading out alone, the suspect lured her to a nearby bush in what was considered to be a fresh attempt to defile her.

As he was attempting to force the minor into submission, a passerby who saw what was ongoing raised the alarm to draw the attention of other villagers to the scene.

While trying to flee the scene, the man who was said to have raised the alarm and other concerned villagers were said to have descended on the suspect and prevented him from escaping.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said the suspect had been accused of committing the crime for nearly a month before he was arrested on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

“The family said the suspect had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor for about a month now. He has been apprehended. The case would soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Abeokuta once the preliminary investigation is completed,” Odutola was quoted as saying.