Police arrest man for being in possession of severed head of a child

According to the police spokesperson, Kushimo was seen coming out from Oke-Yidi Cemetery with a sack in his hand by So-Safe officials who were on routine patrol at Lantoro area of Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the corps stopped the suspect, and searched him. In the process, the severed head of a child was found in the sack he was carrying.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the little child’s corpse was brought to the Cemetery for burial through the help of the suspect who later came back to sever the head,” the Police spokesperson added.

Oyeyemi added that the victim’s parents, who live in Ibadan, Oyo State, had pleaded with the suspect to help them bury her in the cemetery.

The PPRO explained that the parents were returning from a Federal Medical Center (FMC), where the deceased who battled kidney disease was taken to for treatment, and when they handed over the corpse of their child for Kushimo to bury.