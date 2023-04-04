Police arrest man for allegedly strangling pregnant girlfriend

Ibrahim, who committed the offence in Tudun Wada Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, was arrested alongside his accomplice Gabriel Bila, both of Unguwar Korau Tudun-Wada LGA.

Mr Mamman Dauda, the Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

According to Dauda, on April 2 at about 4:30 p.m., we received an information from a good Samaritan that a lady was seen lying on the roadside, unconscious on Kano-Jos Road in Anadaria Village.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On receiving the information, a team of policemen was rushed to the scene and the victim was taken to Tiga General Hospital where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.

“Investigation, however, revealed that the victim left Nassarawan Kuki to Yantomo Village in Garin Babba LGA of Kano on March 27, at about 6:00 p.m.

“In the course of investigation, the principal suspect was arrested and confessed committing the offence by using the victims veil to strangulate her.