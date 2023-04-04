The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for allegedly strangling pregnant girlfriend

News Agency Of Nigeria

In the course of investigation, the principal suspect was arrested and confessed committing the offence by using the victims veil to strangulate her.

Nigeria Police badge
Nigeria Police badge

Recommended articles

Ibrahim, who committed the offence in Tudun Wada Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, was arrested alongside his accomplice Gabriel Bila, both of Unguwar Korau Tudun-Wada LGA.

Mr Mamman Dauda, the Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

According to Dauda, on April 2 at about 4:30 p.m., we received an information from a good Samaritan that a lady was seen lying on the roadside, unconscious on Kano-Jos Road in Anadaria Village.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On receiving the information, a team of policemen was rushed to the scene and the victim was taken to Tiga General Hospital where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.

“Investigation, however, revealed that the victim left Nassarawan Kuki to Yantomo Village in Garin Babba LGA of Kano on March 27, at about 6:00 p.m.

“In the course of investigation, the principal suspect was arrested and confessed committing the offence by using the victims veil to strangulate her.

Dauda said that investigation was ongoing and once completed the suspects would be charged to court.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twitter CEO Elon Musk changes iconic blue bird logo to 'doge' meme

Twitter CEO Elon Musk changes iconic blue bird logo to 'doge' meme

APC group urges Tinubu to appoint Lalong as SGF

APC group urges Tinubu to appoint Lalong as SGF

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

Obidients protest fraudulent Nigerian election results in Washington D.C.

Obidients protest fraudulent Nigerian election results in Washington D.C.

Goodluck Jonathan receives African Democracy and Peace Icon Award in Kigali

Goodluck Jonathan receives African Democracy and Peace Icon Award in Kigali

Gov. Oyebanji constitutes 8-member committee on political appointments

Gov. Oyebanji constitutes 8-member committee on political appointments

NEMA receives 144 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic

NEMA receives 144 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic

Senate President condoles with Sen. Kalu over wife’s death

Senate President condoles with Sen. Kalu over wife’s death

Saudi presents food items to Borno IDPs for Ramadan

Saudi presents food items to Borno IDPs for Ramadan

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

Eatery worker shot dead after his boss reported a missing phone

Eatery worker shot d*ad after his boss reported a missing phone

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja

Woman st*bs her friend to d*ath during an argument in Lagos

Woman st*bs her friend to d*ath during an argument in Lagos