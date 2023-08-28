Police arrest man for allegedly receiving stolen goods worth ₦‎6 million

The defendant, whose residential address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of felony and receiving stolen property. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug.16, at about 9.00 a.m. at Alaba International Market Ojo area of Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant allegedly conspired with others to commit felony wit stealing. He said the defendant received 24 pieces of 12V Powersafe batteries valued at ₦6 million, knowing the same to have been stolen property of ATC Nigeria Ltd.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015. The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said that one of the sureties should be gainfully employed in a reputable organisation based in Lagos with three years tax and verified address.