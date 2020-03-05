The Osun Police Command, on Thursday, said it had arrested a 29-year-old-man, Adeleye Olusesan, for allegedly raping the three-year-old daughter of his lover in Ifetedo, Osun.

The state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, while parading the suspect at the police headquarters in Osogbo said that the suspect committed the crime on Feb. 18.

Kokumo said that the victim’s mother (the suspect’s lover) left her daughter with Olusesan, who she met and had been living with since July 2019, and went to work at a farm.

He added that upon her return, she discovered that her daughter had been violated.

The police boss said that the victim’s mother reported the matter to the police, thus leading to the arrest of the suspect.

He added that during interrogation and investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

Kokumo said that the victim had been taken to the hospital where she was receiving treatment.

He said that the medical examination conducted on her revealed that there was extensive laceration into her rectum.

The police commissioner said that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of investigation on the matter.

Similarly, he said that a robbery suspect, who was alleged to have broken into four houses and stolen property worth N400,000 in Ila-Orangun, Osun, in company with two others at large, was also arrested.

He said that another set of armed robbery suspects (two men) in military outfits, operating around Ile-Ife axis, were also arrested by the police for offences of armed robbery, impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence.

The CP said that the set of suspects arrested in military uniform, specialised in attacking Point of Sales (POS) terminal operators, with false pretence of making withdrawal on their POS machines with their ATM card.

He said that when their card malfunctioned, they would still force the operators to pay the money by threatening them with sword and jackknife.

Kokumo said that all the arrested suspects were another set of robbery suspects operating by posing as commercial motorcyclists, saying that they usually picked and robbed their victims.

“Another suspect was arrested for killing and beheading his neighbour. All the suspects will be charged to court after conclusion of police investigation,” he said.