The Police in Niger have arrested one Abdullahi Musa, 37, of Tungan Bata village of Magama Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly killing his brother’s wife, Zainab Isa of the same address.

The State Commissioner of Police, Usman Adamu, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Usman, said on March 7 at about 18:00 hours, one Isa Musa of Tungan Bata village reported at Magama Police station that his younger brother, Abdullahi Musa of the same address pushed his wife, Zainab Isa and sustained fracture on her neck.

He said that the deceased was rushed to New Bussa General hospital where she later died.

The police commissioner said that the suspect had allegedly confessed to committing the crime.

He added that the suspect has already been charged to court.