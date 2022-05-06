RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for allegedly impersonating military officer

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Friday in Lagos.

The suspect, Samuel Msughter
He said the suspect, who was fully dressed in military uniform, was arrested while escorting goods to its destination.

“The suspect specialises in escorting goods in full army uniform.

“However, investigation is ongoing to unravel the full extent of his criminality, especially with the uniform.

“The suspect will be charged to court at the end of investigation,’’ Hundeyin said.

