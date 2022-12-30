Police arrest man for allegedly defrauding POS operators.

It stated that the suspect, who was caught in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraud, was arrested on Thursday in the Ojota area of the state.

“He normally gives them a figure in seven, which the operator would enter into his POS (N52,000:00).

“Once the machine is handed to him to enter his PIN, he would cleverly delete two zeros (N5,200:00) before returning it to the operators.

“With this, the operators pay him N52,000:00 while he is debited N5,200:00,” it said.

According to the RRS, the suspect confessed to the crime.

“In his confession, he re-enacted the same fraud in five POS points yesterday around Ogudu GRA and Ojota before he was arrested in the evening.

“As of yesterday, three POS operators said he played the same trick on them. His ATM matched that used in defrauding the victim.

“Some of them said they have accused and sacked many of their attendants for stealing their money,” it said.