ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for allegedly defrauding POS operators

News Agency Of Nigeria

Operatives of the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested a 26-year-old man, Emmanuel Okorafor, for defrauding Point of Sale (POS) operators in Lagos State.

Police arrest man for allegedly defrauding POS operators.
Police arrest man for allegedly defrauding POS operators.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It stated that the suspect, who was caught in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraud, was arrested on Thursday in the Ojota area of the state.

“He normally gives them a figure in seven, which the operator would enter into his POS (N52,000:00).

“Once the machine is handed to him to enter his PIN, he would cleverly delete two zeros (N5,200:00) before returning it to the operators.

With this, the operators pay him N52,000:00 while he is debited N5,200:00,” it said.

According to the RRS, the suspect confessed to the crime.

In his confession, he re-enacted the same fraud in five POS points yesterday around Ogudu GRA and Ojota before he was arrested in the evening.

“As of yesterday, three POS operators said he played the same trick on them. His ATM matched that used in defrauding the victim.

“Some of them said they have accused and sacked many of their attendants for stealing their money,” it said.

RRS stated that investigations revealed that the ATM was used to collect various sums of money ranging from N52,000 to N5,500 in many POS points.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 810 suspects in Nasarawa State

Police arrest 810 suspects in Nasarawa State

UITH doctors commence 5-day strike over assault on colleague

UITH doctors commence 5-day strike over assault on colleague

2023: Miyetti Allah endorses Tinubu, Gov. Sule

2023: Miyetti Allah endorses Tinubu, Gov. Sule

Obi signs condolence register for Obiozor, says he is a great leader

Obi signs condolence register for Obiozor, says he is a great leader

Police kill suspected kidnapper in Delta, rescue victim

Police kill suspected kidnapper in Delta, rescue victim

Female soldier abducted in Imo hasn't been rescued - Nigerian Army

Female soldier abducted in Imo hasn't been rescued - Nigerian Army

Fourth Mainland Bridge to be completed in 2027 – Lagos govt

Fourth Mainland Bridge to be completed in 2027 – Lagos govt

Tinubu: Be ready for your political obituaries - Dino warns G5 Governors

Tinubu: Be ready for your political obituaries - Dino warns G5 Governors

3 challenges aspiring techies face and how to overcome them easily

3 challenges aspiring techies face and how to overcome them easily

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

HushPuppi loves the good life and flaunts it (Bioreports)

6 strangest facts revealed about Hushpuppi; he owned a 15-acre catfish farm in Ghana

Musa Hasahya and his family

67-year-old farmer with 12 wives, 102 kids and 568 grandchildren cries of hardship

Pandemonium in Lagos as policeman kills lawyer on Christmas Day

Pandemonium in Lagos as policeman k*lls lawyer on Christmas Day

Pandemonium in Lagos Baracuda Beach as fun-seekers drown

Pandemonium in Lagos Baracuda Beach as fun-seekers drown