Police arrest man for allegedly defiling his wife’s cousin in Ogun

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged by his wife at Ifo Divisional Headquarter, that her husband has been forcefully having sex with her 11-year-old cousin (name withheld), who lives with them for the past three years.

She added that her cousin decided to report her husband to her when she could no longer bear it.

The wife said that the little girl, who lost her mother since she was a toddler, has been enduring it because she has no other place to live if her aunt’s husband sends her away.

The little girl said that her aunt’s husband usually threaten her whenever he wants to have his way with her.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ifo Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but pleaded for forgiveness from the little girl,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the victim be taken to hospital for medical attention.