RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for allegedly defiling his wife’s cousin in Ogun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police command in Ogun State on Sunday said it has arrested a 35-year-old man, Idowu Shittu, for allegedly defiling his wife’s cousin at the Hallelujah area in Ifo.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, Ogun.

Recommended articles

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged by his wife at Ifo Divisional Headquarter, that her husband has been forcefully having sex with her 11-year-old cousin (name withheld), who lives with them for the past three years.

She added that her cousin decided to report her husband to her when she could no longer bear it.

The wife said that the little girl, who lost her mother since she was a toddler, has been enduring it because she has no other place to live if her aunt’s husband sends her away.

The little girl said that her aunt’s husband usually threaten her whenever he wants to have his way with her.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ifo Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but pleaded for forgiveness from the little girl,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the victim be taken to hospital for medical attention.

Bankole also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAHCON commends Saudi authorities for restoring direct flight from Nigeria

NAHCON commends Saudi authorities for restoring direct flight from Nigeria

NDLEA recovers 294,440 Tramadol tabs, others in 3 states

NDLEA recovers 294,440 Tramadol tabs, others in 3 states

Buhari jets off to London for medical check-up

Buhari jets off to London for medical check-up

Gov Lalong promises to pay N19bn gratuities before leaving office

Gov Lalong promises to pay N19bn gratuities before leaving office

Amaechi displeased with Chinese company over Kaduna-Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail

Amaechi displeased with Chinese company over Kaduna-Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail

Fuel Scarcity: Be orderly while buying fuel, FRSC tells motorists

Fuel Scarcity: Be orderly while buying fuel, FRSC tells motorists

Nigerians ask South African President for protection amid new wave of xenophobic attacks

Nigerians ask South African President for protection amid new wave of xenophobic attacks

FG evacuates additional 305 Nigerians from war-ravaged Ukraine

FG evacuates additional 305 Nigerians from war-ravaged Ukraine

U.S. promises Kyari legal representation, declines comment on extradition

U.S. promises Kyari legal representation, declines comment on extradition

Trending

Couple die while having s*x inside stationary car along highway (video)

Eyewitnesses gather to catch a glimpse of dead couple inside a car

I had to deceive drunk man to get me pregnant; no man wanted me - Woman says

Safira, a woman with tumour

Lovers found dead in a car along highway were not having sex - Police

Lovers found dead in a car along highway were not having sex - Police. (VanguardNGR)

70-year-old virgin wants a 21-year-old man, explains why she’s never had a lover (video)

Genevieve