Police arrest man for allegedly defiling 2 sisters in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun, has confirmed the arrest of a 30-year-old Prophet, Joseph Ogundeji, who allegedly defiled two sisters at Ajuwon in Ifo Local Government area of the state.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

The Police Spokesman in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi explained that Ogundeji, also a prophet of a Church, was arrested on Nov. 11 for allegedly defiling two underage sisters of the church at Ajuwon area of the state.

He said that the suspect was arrested following a complain lodged at Ajuwon Divisional Headquarters by the father of the two girls, who reported that he discovered that his 16-year-old daughter is pregnant.

According to the father, when he inquired to know who is responsible for the pregnancy. it was discovered that Ogundeji is the one who impregnated her.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, detailed his detectives to effect the arrest of the randy prophet.

He said that on interrogation, the prophet admitted that he actually committed the crime.

Oyeyemi explained further that it was discovered that the said prophet did not only have carnal knowledge of the 16-years-old girl, he also slept with her 13-year-old younger sister.

He said that the two victims (sisters) informed the police that whenever they have vigil in the church, the prophet who lives very close to the church will ask them to go and stay in his house after the vigil which always comes to an end around 3 am.

The sisters stated further that any time they stayed in the prophet’s house, he used to give them something to lick, and after licking it, they will sleep off only to wake up and discovered that the prophet had slept with them.

Oyeyemi said that the victims decided to inform the police rather than their parents because the suspect threatened to kill any of them that revealed the secret.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect should be transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

