Police arrest man for allegedly attempting to kill couple

The Police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a 25-year-old- man, Issac Maforikan, in Badagry for alleged assault and attempt to kill a couple.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is facing a three-count charge of assault, attempt to kill and malicious damage. He, however, pleaded not guilty before a Badagry Chief Magistrates Court.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the Court that the defendant committed the offences on April 20, at 10.00. a.m. on Christ Army Avenue, Egbede Road, Lagos State. He said that the defendant attempted to kill one Chioma Uzoma and her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okuoimose said that Moforikan, on April 16, at 12.01.p.m., on Olokobi Shibiri Road, Ajangbadi, Lagos State, damaged a property valued at ₦1,500,000, belonging to Chioma Uzoma, another complainant.

” Maforikan damaged clothing materials, perfumes, wines, show-glass, and creams valued at ₦1,500,000 property of the complainant.

“On the same day, the defendant threatened to kill Chioma Uzoma and her husband with a bullet,” the prosecutor said.

Okuoimose also said that the defendant assaulted one Chigozie Uzoma by hitting him on the head with a nailed stick, which gave him a deep cut. He said that the defendant made an attempt to kill Uzoma by mixing ground bottle with food he was about to eat.

“He was arrested and handed over to the Police for prosecution,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 173, 230, and 457 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦200,000 with two sureties in like sum.