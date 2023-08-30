Police arrest man for alleged ₦‎6.04m FOREX trading fraud

Police prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that Aigotsua fraudulently obtained ₦;6.04 million from one Adewale Adebiyi claiming that he would introduce the latter to FOREX trading. He said the accused failed to fulfil the promise, but converted the money to his personal use.

Okuoimose said the offence, which Aigotsua committed at Oko-Afo, Morogbo area of Badagry in August 2022 contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015). Aigotsua pleaded not guilty to the charges, however.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the accused bail in the sum of ₦;2 million with two sureties in like sum. He ruled that the sureties must be responsible citizens resident in Lagos State and should be gainfully employed in a reputable company or in a government establishment.

