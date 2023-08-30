ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for alleged ₦‎6.04m FOREX trading fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aigotsua fraudulently obtained the money claiming that he would introduce the latter to FOREX trading.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Recommended articles

Police prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that Aigotsua fraudulently obtained ₦;6.04 million from one Adewale Adebiyi claiming that he would introduce the latter to FOREX trading. He said the accused failed to fulfil the promise, but converted the money to his personal use.

Okuoimose said the offence, which Aigotsua committed at Oko-Afo, Morogbo area of Badagry in August 2022 contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015). Aigotsua pleaded not guilty to the charges, however.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the accused bail in the sum of ₦;2 million with two sureties in like sum. He ruled that the sureties must be responsible citizens resident in Lagos State and should be gainfully employed in a reputable company or in a government establishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adefioye adjourned the case to Sept. 19 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gabon’s President Bongo calls on the public to protest against his arrest

Gabon’s President Bongo calls on the public to protest against his arrest

Oyo govt begin distribution of food items to residents

Oyo govt begin distribution of food items to residents

President Tinubu deeply concerned about Gabon coup - Ngelale

President Tinubu deeply concerned about Gabon coup - Ngelale

Reps summon CEOs of Insurance companies over unremitted ₦‎267bn workers’ NHF

Reps summon CEOs of Insurance companies over unremitted ₦‎267bn workers’ NHF

Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations next week

Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations next week

Lagos State pays ₦2.017bn to 644 retirees

Lagos State pays ₦2.017bn to 644 retirees

Report on re-launch of Yoruba Council of Elders untrue - Secretary

Report on re-launch of Yoruba Council of Elders untrue - Secretary

Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag dies at 87

Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag dies at 87

ICRC, NRCS records 25,000 missing persons in North-East

ICRC, NRCS records 25,000 missing persons in North-East

Pulse Sports

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster (video)

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff (video)

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

Plumber confesses to killing girlfriend, having sex with corpse before burying it secretly

Male teacher assaulted by mob for allegedly having sex with another man in Prestea

Male teacher assaulted by mob for allegedly having sex with another man in Prestea