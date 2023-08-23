ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest man for alleged ₦1.3m visa fraud in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor stated that the defendant allegedly collected the sum of ₦‎1.3 million from one Sekinat Oyindamola under the pretext of processing a three-year working visa to Dubai for her, knowing same to be false.

Police arrest man for alleged ₦1.3m visa fraud in Lagos (Credit: Tribune India)

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is facing a count charge of fraud. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Clément Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in June 2022 in Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuoimose said the defendant allegedly collected the sum of ₦‎1.3 million from one Sekinat Oyindamola under the pretext of processing a three-year working visa to Dubai for him, knowing same to be false. He said after collecting the money, the defendant relocated to another place but was caught by the hands of the law.

He said the offence contravened Section 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦‎200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said one of the sureties must be a blood relation with proof of residence. He said the surety should also have three years’ tax address verification. He adjourned the case until Sept. 25 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

