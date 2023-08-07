Police arrest man after ex-lover's corpse was found mutilated in his house

Oginni was nabbed following the death of a woman said to be his ex-lover. The deceased, also 45, was found dead in the house of the suspect with some parts of her body missing.

Disclosing this incident, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, said the deceased’s daughter reported the matter after seeing the lifeless body of her mother tied with a rope and some parts of her body removed in the suspect’s house.

She said, "A lady reported at the station that her mother’s ex-lover, Bankole Oginni, called and invited her (the deceased) over to his place at the Oke Aro area of Akure and after she left for his house, she did not return and her phone was switched off.

"She traced her mother to the house, only to find her lifeless body in the room of the ex-lover, her legs and hands tied and her body opened with intestines removed. Also, there were patches on her (the deceased’s) body that shows signs of hot water burns."

While the suspect who claimed to be a footballer is already cooling off in the police custody, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.

Odunlami assured that investigations were ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the woman’s death, and the deceased would get justice.