Police arrest man, 24, for alleged hotel's Tv sets theft

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Edo on Friday said they arrested a 24-year-old suspect, Ahmed Ibrahim, for allegedly stealing Television sets from a hotel in Ekpoma.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

The command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday in Benin.

Iwegbu said, “On 14/07/2022 Ekpoma area command received complaint from One Mr Adekunle Olalekun, the manager of Mindcast Hotel, Ekpoma, that Ibrahim booked three rooms in his hotel.

“Shortly after booking the rooms, the said Ibrahim left the hotel unnoticed with his luggage that he came in with.

“Unknown to the management of the hotel, Ibrahim had dismantled the three television sets in the three rooms, packed them his luggage and checked out unnoticed.

She said through intelligence information, police operatives arrested the suspect in his hideout around Hausa cattle market, Ekpoma.

“It was discovered that the suspect had neatly packed the plasma televisions in readiness to be taken to Abuja for sale before his arrest.

She disclosed that six other plasma televisions were recovered from him, previously stolen from different hotels in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo and Mazamaza area of Lagos state.

Iwegbu added that the suspect would be arraigned in court on conclusion of investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

