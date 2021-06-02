Police arrest Malian gunrunner in Nigeria

The Malian citizen was arrested in Tsamiya, a border town between Benin Republic and Nigeria, with a GPMG ammunition chain drive with a holding capacity of 1,600 rounds of ammunition.

Mohammed was one of the 84 criminal suspects arrested by the Police within the past one month, and paraded in Abuja on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The suspects were arrested for involvement in terrorism, banditry, kidnap for ransom, armed robbery, and other violent crimes, according to Police spokesperson, Frank Mba.

Some of them were arrested after gun battles with police officers, while others were arrested in follow-up on cases.

Pulse Nigeria

Notable amongst the cases was the arrest of four members of a notorious criminal gang responsible for carrying out some of the high-profile kidnap for ransom operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, Bauchi, and Plateau.

The gang was finalising plans to kidnap a Catholic Bishop in Zaria, Kaduna when its members were arrested.

Seven suspected gang members accused of specialising in the manufacturing and supplies of locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and ammunition to bandits in forests along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway and Funtua–Kankara Expressway in Katsina State were also arrested.

The Police also arrested three suspects responsible for the production of fake vehicle number plates including replica of number plates of government, diplomatic, and security agencies.

"Investigations revealed that the suspects supply the number plates to criminal elements who use same to beat security checks during their operations," Mba said.

A total of 45 sophisticated firearms and ammunition including 1-LAR rifle, 17 AK-47 rifles, two pump action rifles, 20 locally-fabricated firearms, and three single-barrel guns were recovered from the suspects.

Also recovered were 9899 live ammunition of different calibres, 80 fake vehicle number plates, one Toyota Camry, and one Toyota Corolla.

"All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations," Mba said.