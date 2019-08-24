Amaha says she stole the money to take care of her sick mother.

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested 26-year-old housemaid, Franker Amaha, who stole her boss’ foreign currencies six hours after her employment.

Her boss, identified simply as Mrs Taiye who lives at Masha aerea of Surulere in Lagos said she met Amaha whom she knew as Esther, on July 25, 2019, through an agent in Ikorodu.

According to Punch, two hours after they arrived home, they left for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, to pick up Taiye’s sister, who just returned from abroad.

On getting home, Amaha was said to have snuck into the room, where Taiye’s sisters luggage were kept, stole $2800, £1,000 and 2000 Dutch Guilder and fled.

Efforts to reach Amaha proved abortive as the home address and that of her guarantor that she submitted with the agent turned out to be fake. She also switched off her phones.

A manhunt was launched to find the maid after the case was referred to the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team by the Surulere Police Station.

The team eventually traced Amaha to her friend’s house in Ajah, where she was arrested.

According to a police source, “The suspect went to the agent on July 24 and the agent asked that she should fill a form and get a guarantor. Because she has a plan, she filled the form with a fake name and attached a fake passport photograph to the form.

“She identified herself as Esther whereas she is Franker (Amaha). On July 25, she was taken to the house of one Mrs Taiye, at Masha, Surulere, to work as a home help and offered to be paid N20,000.

“Incidentally, a sister of her new boss returned from abroad on that same day. She followed her new boss to the airport to pick up her sister. When they got home, she entered into the room where her boss’ sister’s bags were kept.

“She opened one of the bags and stole all the foreign currencies therein, including $2,800, £1,000 and 200 Dutch Guilder. She left the house instantly. While the security man at the gate tried to stop her, she told him that she had problems with the madam. While the guard was trying to confirm from the woman, she took a motorcycle. She ran to Ajah to meet one of her friends and threw away her SIM cards.”

Explaining why she ran with her boss’ money, Amaha said she stole it to take care of her sick mother. She added that one Mr Frank, a job agent, introduced her to Taiye.

She said, “I gave her a fake name and address because I have the intention of stealing from her. I got to her house around noon and we went to the airport around 3:30pm to pick her sister. I opened her (sister’s) bag and took money from it.

“I stole six $100 notes, five pieces of £20, five pieces of $20 and £100. I changed $100 and made my hair with it and bought a pair of sleepers. I changed the remaining money to naira and deposited it into my account. I stole her money because I got a call from my village that my mother was sick. Please help me beg her to forgive me.”