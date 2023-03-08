ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest landlord for taking tenant names to shrine

Damilare Famuyiwa

A traditionalist was said to have called the tenants and given them an ultimatum to report to his shrine, informing them of their landlord’s action.

Police arrest landlord for taking tenant names to shrine
Police arrest landlord for taking tenant names to shrine

The Lagos Police Command has dragged a landlord, Okechukwu Chukwunahi, before an Ojo Magistrate’s Court in the state, for taking his tenant names to the shrine.

Recommended articles

The 44-year-old man, who’s facing two-count bothering on conspiracy and trial by ordeal was arraigned following a misunderstanding between him and his tenants in their residence.

The prosecution counsel, Dr. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Ira Quatres, Ojo, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Uche, following the misunderstanding, the defendant resorted to taking their names to the shrine of a deity known as ‘Arusi Okija’.

The prosecutor said the complainants, Onyeka Ibeabuchi and Chimezie Ezeuka, who were Chukwunahi’s tenants, received a call from the herbalist of the shrine, who invited them to appear in person before Monday, February 27, or risk death.

The prosecutor revealed that the defendant was dissatisfied, and resorted to illegal means of the trial at the shrine, after he had initially referred the matter for mediation and later to a court in Badagry.

He argued that the offence committed contravened the provisions of Sections 127 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after the defendant pleaded not guilty to the accusation, Magistrate L.J.K Layeni granted him bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Monday, March 20.

Meanwhile, a few days before this development, the Lagos Police Command warned dwellers against taking the pets in their houses to polling units on Saturday, March 11, 2023, for governorship elections.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Election: Atiku appoints 18 SANs to prove victory

2023 Election: Atiku appoints 18 SANs to prove victory

Tinubu’s victory: Don’t waste your resources on legal tussle, Ondo lawmaker tells Obi, Atiku

Tinubu’s victory: Don’t waste your resources on legal tussle, Ondo lawmaker tells Obi, Atiku

#EndSARS: 'I cannot tell the army what to do' – Sanwo-Olu on Lekki shooting

#EndSARS: 'I cannot tell the army what to do' – Sanwo-Olu on Lekki shooting

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

2023 election: Peter Obi gives Obidients democratic tasks

2023 election: Peter Obi gives Obidients democratic tasks

APC National Women Leader advocates for more women in FEC

APC National Women Leader advocates for more women in FEC

President-elect is not looking for a ‘rubber stamp NASS, says Senator-elect Oshiomhole

President-elect is not looking for a ‘rubber stamp” NASS, says Senator-elect Oshiomhole

Buhari urges Nigerians in Diaspora to support Tinubu’s government

Buhari urges Nigerians in Diaspora to support Tinubu’s government

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

72-year-old left for dead after domestic worker cuts her genitals

72-year-old woman left for d*ad after domestic worker cuts her genitals

Autopsy shows my child died by electrocution - Mother of Chrisland student

Autopsy shows my child d*ed by electrocution - Mother of Chrisland student

Restaurant owner jailed 2 years for selling chips fried with oil from transformer

Restaurant owner jailed 2 years for selling chips fried with oil from transformer

Police arrest 16-year-old girl for pushing Ondo woman to d*ath

Police arrest 16-year-old girl for pushing Ondo woman to d*ath