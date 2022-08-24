RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest Lagos cultists for k*lling rival during revenge mission

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects, who were on a revenge mission, trailed a rival member to a restaurant, where they shot and hacked him to death.

Operatives attached to the Lagos Police Command, have arrested three suspected members of the Klansman Confraternity for shooting one Akinola Ayegbusi, to death.

The arrested suspects were captured on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) shooting Ayegbusi and hacking him to death with cutlass at a restaurant in the Alapere area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that normal activities were ongoing when the suspects identified as Jamiu Rasheed, Emmanuel Samson, and Sheriff Module, trailed Ayegbusi to the front of the restaurant.

In order to escape from them, the deceased, according to eyewitnesses, ran into the restaurant for safety, but the assailants entered with him and gruesomely murdered him.

The policemen from the Alapere Division quickly mobilized to the restaurant. They evacuated the corpse and commenced investigation,” an eyewitness stated.

In a statement disclosing the arrest of the suspects, Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin revealed that they committed the crime on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected cultist, Jamiu Rasheed, 22, who was captured on CCTV on July 7, 2022, hacking and shooting to death, one Akinola Ayegbusi, a rival cult member at a restaurant in the Alapere area of Lagos State.

“Investigations revealed that Jamiu has been a member of Klansman Confraternity since 2017 and has participated in the killing of two other rival cultists. Investigation into the crime also led to the arrest of the armourer of the group, one Sheriff Module, 26, who was found with two locally-made pistols; and one other cultist, Emmanuel Samson.

“Sheriff who was also part of the killing confessed that it was carried out to avenge the death of their leader who was killed by the Eiye Confraternity on November 23, 2021.

Hundeyin added that while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing cultists, the police would charge the arrested suspects to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
