Police arrest lady who raised false kidnap, rape alarm on Twitter

The suspect, simply identified as Omotoyosi, took to the microblogging site on the morning of Thursday, April 14, 2022, to tweet that she was being raped and kidnapped.

The tweet posted at 7:15 am read, “I’m being kidnapped guys. I’m being raped. Number 78 Obayan Street Pako Akoka. Lagos.”

Omotoyosi also went ahead to post the phone number of her alleged kidnapper.

Soon after her SOS message, some users of the platform mobilised people to the address motioned in her tweet and the Lagos police command also stormed the place with their men.

Calls were also sent repeatedly to the alleged kidnapper's phone number as all efforts were deployed to avert any impending danger.

However, in a shocking twist, Omotoyosi came back to delete her tweet and made a fresh post debunking the claim in her first tweet.

“I tweeted earlier that I was kidnapped and raped. It’s false. I am so sorry for this. Please stop calling and threatening the numbers,” she wrote.

Not convinced about her new post, due to suggestions that her alleged kidnapper may have forced her to toe that line, calls kept going to the phone number as more people besieged the address.

This prompted her to further disprove her claim, now using a video post in which she said, “I am fine. I was not kidnapped or raped. I am fine and I am not making this video under duress or anything. I am very okay, I am in my house. Please stop calling or threatening those numbers. Thank you very much.”

Her video message was greeted with outrage on the social media platform as many users tweeted to condemn her action.

One of her brothers, it was learnt, claimed she did it “to chase clout.”

Reacting to the plot twist, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the lady was being investigated.