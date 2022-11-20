Police arrest lady for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death

Hundeyin said that the arrest was made on Sunday after Mr Kazeem Obafunso, the step father of the victim, reported the case to Ilasan Police Division.

He said the report revealed that the 21 -year old victim was stabbed to death at about 1.00 a.m.

The police spokesman said that a patrol team from the station was deployed to the scene at Oba Amusa Street, Agungi, Lekki area of the state.

Hundeyin said that Dahiru’s body was moved to Evercare Hospital Lekki, where the victim was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

He said knife used by the arrested lady was recovered and the corpse deposited at IDH mortuary, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy.