RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest lady for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos says it has arrested a 27 year-old woman, Miss Esther Paul, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, one Sadiq Dahiru,to death.

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]
Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

Recommended articles

Hundeyin said that the arrest was made on Sunday after Mr Kazeem Obafunso, the step father of the victim, reported the case to Ilasan Police Division.

He said the report revealed that the 21 -year old victim was stabbed to death at about 1.00 a.m.

The police spokesman said that a patrol team from the station was deployed to the scene at Oba Amusa Street, Agungi, Lekki area of the state.

Hundeyin said that Dahiru’s body was moved to Evercare Hospital Lekki, where the victim was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

He said knife used by the arrested lady was recovered and the corpse deposited at IDH mortuary, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy.

Hundeyin said that preliminary investigation was ongoing, adding that the case would be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No underage person will be allowed to vote in 2023 - INEC assures Nigerians

No underage person will be allowed to vote in 2023 - INEC assures Nigerians

NDLEA seizes skunk, ecstasy tabs concealed in yam tubers

NDLEA seizes skunk, ecstasy tabs concealed in yam tubers

Lekki-Epe corridor may be washed away by 2024 if…, NCF alerts

Lekki-Epe corridor may be washed away by 2024 if…, NCF alerts

NDLEA intercepts 5.6kg cocaine, meth enroute Australia, Cyprus

NDLEA intercepts 5.6kg cocaine, meth enroute Australia, Cyprus

NAF destroys 10 bandits’ camps in Kaduna State

NAF destroys 10 bandits’ camps in Kaduna State

NDLEA arrests Saudi-bound widow with cocaine at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests Saudi-bound widow with cocaine at Lagos airport

Despite his meeting with Atiku, Jonathan's men decide to back Tinubu

Despite his meeting with Atiku, Jonathan's men decide to back Tinubu

Trump refuses to return to Twitter despite reactivation of account

Trump refuses to return to Twitter despite reactivation of account

Japa: UK envoys confirms surge in visa application by Nigerians

Japa: UK envoys confirms surge in visa application by Nigerians

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File photo (Not related to this story)

My brother and I have had s*x for 11 years – Pregnant Ghanaian lady cries

Sobolo

HIV-positive Sobolo seller says she mixes drink with her blood: 'I won’t die alone'

Woman torture maid to death

Mother of 2 tortures 11-year-old maid to d*ath in Jos over masturbation

UNILAG: 100 level student slumps and dies

Pandemonium in UNILAG as 100 level student slumps and dies