Police arrest ladies for blackmailing and robbing social media lovers

The suspects were identified as Okechukwu Ogoejiofor (male), 36; Nonso Nwizu (male), 34; Esther lfeanyichukwu (female), 21; and Obianuju Nduba (female), 20.

In a statement in which the arrests were disclosed, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga said the suspects were specialists in luring unsuspecting men into fake love and friendships.

According to Ikenga, after successfully luring the men, the suspects would then take their victims into a room for a foreplay, during which their nude pictures and videos would be recorded.

The suspects, Ikenga added, would now threaten to release their victims’ nude pictures and videos should their financial expectations not be met.

“They thereafter, take the victim to a room, where Obianuju Nduba engages the victim in a foreplay. The other members of the gang force themselves into the room, take nude pictures/videos of the victims, which they use to force the victims into transferring huge sums of money to them, with the threat of publishing same on social media if the the victims fail to comply and also dispossess the individual of his personal belongings,” the PPRO added.

In a related development, Ondo Police Command, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, paraded no less than 15 armed robbers and kidnappers in the state.

The state command said the suspects have been terrorizing the state by unleashing terror on residents in different areas.