The leader of a gang of kidnappers in Delta, has landed in the state police command net after kidnapping a couple in Agbor area of the state.

Punch reports that they were abducted on Thursday, November 21, 2019, the five-man gang while driving out from their home at the state Property Development Authority estate, Agbor.

It was gathered that a vigilante group in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta, had mobilised to rescue the couple after spending four days in the kidnappers’ den.

Eventually, one of the suspects was arrested by the vigilante group, who led them to the kidnappers' den at Alifekede community, where the victims were rescued on Monday, November 25.

The kidnap kingpin whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was said to have been terrorising the state.

While disclosing the kidnap kingpin's arrest, Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyaye stated that the suspect was apprehended while he was trying to collect the agreed ransom for the release of the kidnapped couple.

“The couple was released without a ransom because the leader of the gang was arrested. The suspect has been transfer to the Criminal Investigation Department and investigation is ongoing,” Onovwakpoyaye added.

Onovwakpoyaye, however, said the state police command is committed to intensifying efforts towards arresting other members of the gang.