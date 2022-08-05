Police arrest Ilorin herbalist for using human body parts for farming

The police, in its report, stated that Hamza, a 41-year-old herbalist, engaged in selling, buying and trafficking of human parts.

According to the Force, the suspect traded the human body parts through couriers and commercial vehicles from Lagos to Kwara states.

“The suspect confessed to have received broken pieces of a human skull from one Awal who resides in Lagos in a package sent through commercial transportation,” the police revealed following a discreet investigation.

Hamza, according to the police, confessed that the same Awal sent him a human skull which he used for a money ritual and to equally boost his farm produce.

The suspect was said to have confessed to the police that he spent about N87,000 to buy the human skull, horse and chimpanzee heads, which he combined to make the farm ritual charms.

Following his arrest, the police dragged Hamzat before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State,, where the report was read.

Having heard the matter, the court remanded Hamzat, as it ruled out his pleas over lack of jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, a physically-challenged Nigerian street vendor has been beaten to death in Italy.

The deceased identified as Alika Ogorchukwu met his untimely death as onlookers watched his abuser beat him until he gave up.