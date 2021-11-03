Police arrest husband for allegedly stabbing wife to death with scissors in Ogun

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Wednesday, in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ode Remo Divisional Headquarters at about 3 p.m, on Wednesday.

He said the police received the alert that the suspect locked himself and his wife, one Seun Mojiyagbe up in their room, and started beating her.

“It was the wailing of the wife that attracted the neighbours, who tried all efforts to persuade the suspect to open the door but he refused.

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ode Remo Division, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the door to the couple’s apartment was forced opened.

“The victim was met lying down unconscious in the pool of her own blood. She was quickly rushed to the State Hospital in Isara Remo where she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty,” he said.

Oyeyemi added that the husband was promptly arrested and taken to custody, saying the corpse of the victim had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.