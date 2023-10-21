ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest husband, 1 other for allegedly killing wife in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police arrest husband, 1 other for allegedly killing wife in Borno [NAN]

Alhaji-Bukar was a resident of Dikechiri, Bayan Gidan Dambe area of Maiduguri metropolis, Borno State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command ASP Sani Kamilu and made available to newsmen in Maiduguri on Friday.

According to him, the deceased was married to one Adamu Ibrahim who was the prime suspect in the matter.

“On October 18, 2023, one Adamu Alhaji Ibrahim of Dikechiri Bayan Gidan Dambe area Maiduguri went to Gwange Division, accompanied by one Bukar Wadiya, conveying the body of a woman whom he claimed to be his wife and sought for an emergency help from the police,” he said.

“The husband, who claimed to be a staff member of a commercial bank in Maiduguri, came back from work at about 5:00 p.m. and found the deceased lying down in a pool of her own blood,” he said.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that before the incident, the couple had some domestic disputes over an alleged extramarital affair by the husband at their matrimonial home.

He explained that the house where the incident happened was secured and during the search, some exhibits were recovered including one short pestle, a bag, rope, a rug carpet stained with blood, a knife, a Honda vehicle and a mucus-stained pillow.

Kamilu said that there was no evidence of constructive breakage or entry into the house and only the husband has the key to the house.

He said that the husband and Bukar Wadiya were both arrested as prime suspects, noting that a discreet investigation was ongoing for subsequent prosecution.

