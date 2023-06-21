ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest hoodlum for kidnapping, r*ping polythenic student in Osun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim’s outcry drew the attention of people, who came to her rescue and nabbed the suspect.

Police arrest hoodlum for kidnapping and r*ping Polythenic student in Osun (Credit- Businessday NG)
Police arrest hoodlum for kidnapping and r*ping Polythenic student in Osun (Credit- Businessday NG)

Yemi was nabbed after it was alleged that he kidnapped and raped a female undergraduate of the Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State. Sources in the community, who spoke about Yemi, said the suspect had been notorious for committing a series of crimes in their area.

According to the sources, the suspect abducted the undergraduate along Bode Road in Ede on Sunday, June 17, 2023. He was, thereafter, said to have taken the victim to a secluded place where he reportedly had carnal knowledge of her.

While engaging in the act, it was learnt that the victim’s outcry for help caught the attention of people who rushed to rescue the undergraduate from Yemi’s grip.

After being caught, a report was made about Yemi, and following that, he was arrested and immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the command headquarters in the Osogbo area of Osun State.

Confirming the suspect’s arrest, Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola said “he committed the act alone. He has been arrested and investigation has commenced into the crime.”

In a statement addressing the incident, the institution’s Protocol, Media and Public Relations Officer, Sola Lawal urged students to remain calm and be law-abiding as security operatives continued their investigation into the incident.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the management of the Federal Polytechnic Ede has been drawn to a recent case of rape incident which allegedly involved a female student and a notorious tout popularly known as Aleba, which reportedly occurred on Sunday, along Bode Road, Ede.

“We want to emphatically state that this act of lawlessness is not only barbaric but a bestial act that must be condemned in all its totality with attendant prosecution of the culprit.

“The management, in its avowed determination to protect the interest of the students, will definitely pursue this case to a logical conclusion and bring the perpetrator of this dastardly act to book no matter how highly placed he is.”

Yemi is expected to be charged to court for prosecution.

