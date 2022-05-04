Police arrest hoodlum for Attacking LAWMA street sweeper

According to Odumboni, the miscreant acted that way to disrupt the authority’s ongoing efforts to establish a cleaner and healthier environment in the state.

The LAWMA CEO added that while the victim was immediately rushed to a hospital for intensive medical care, the suspect was consequently arrested and handed to the police for interrogation and prosecution.

“One of our highway workers (sweeper) carrying out his lawful duty at Isolo, was attacked with a hammer by a miscreant by name Alao Idris, resulting in a broken skull, which required immediate medical attention to salvage the situation.

“This sort of unprovoked attacks will not deter us from rendering our services. However, we are sounding a note of warning to miscreants determined to undermine our efforts, that the state government will not tolerate these dastardly acts, as perpetrators will be brought to book,” the LAWMA chief was quoted as saying.