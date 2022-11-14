Police arrest herbalist and his yahoo boy client caught with human body parts

It was gathered that the fraudster was driving to a destination in Obiaruku around 5.20pm on Friday, October 28, 2022, when the policemen, who were on a stop-and-search duty, flagged down his vehicle.

The suspect, who was expected to park, zoomed off. The policemen, who became suspicious of him, then gave him a hot chase.

The cop eventually caught up with the fraudster, after which they searched his vehicle.

According to a resident, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, as the policemen were searching the vehicle, they found a note specifying the need for human parts.

“The instruction on the note was that the man should provide a human head, hand and leg. After recovering the note, the policemen asked what he wanted to use the specified items for and out of fear, he said it was for something.

“So, the policemen embarked on full investigation by visiting the Obiaruku Police Station to obtain a warrant to search his three-bedroom flat and while searching his house, they obtained another written note requesting the same items in the first written note that was found in his car,” the resident added.

The policemen were said to have detained the suspect after finding the notes in his possession.

The resident further revealed that the next day, the suspect led policemen to the herbalist’s place, and while searching the premises, a decomposing corpse was found beside a fish pond.

“The herbalist used nylon to cover the corpse and since the corpse was close to the fish pond, nobody perceived the smell because of the odour around the fish pond.

“The policemen took the Yahoo boy and the herbalist to the station and they were transferred to the state command for further investigation,” the source added.