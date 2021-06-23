Police arrest grandmother for aiding defilement of 7-yr-old granddaughter

Ndukwe said that the suspects, who were still under investigation, included a 25-year-old native of Akwa Ibom State as well as the grandmother of the victim, who was an accomplice to the crime.

He said that the suspects were on June 22, charged to court and remanded in Enugu Custodial Centre pending further hearing of the case.

“This development followed the swift intervention of the Command, re-arresting of the suspects and conclusion of preliminary investigation into the case,’’ he said.

He noted that the prime suspect, residing at Ugwuabor Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, was alleged to have on June 13, had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim with the alleged permission of the victim’s grandmother.

“The victim’s grandmother, 61, a native of Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area, residing in the same address, was said to have been in the habit of exploiting the minor for financial gains.

“This is by giving out her seven-year-old granddaughter out to men for unlawful carnal knowledge,’’ he said.

The police spokesman further explained that the suspects were initially arrested by Neighbourhood Watch Group, but re-arrested on June 16, by operatives of the Command attached to Abakpa Police Division.

“With the suspects re-arrested, the victim was rescued and handed over to Enugu State Ministry of Gender Affairs and Social Department for safe custody.

“The case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspects on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu,” he said.