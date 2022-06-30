RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest gateman after impregnating boss’ 15-year-old daughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect had once been caught sexually molesting the minor, but was warned to desist from it.

police arrest gateman
police arrest gateman

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested Samuel Maikasuw, a 20-year-old gateman, for raping his boss’ teenage daughter.

Maikasuw, who hails from Abaji in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, when an official of Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Person’s Network tipped off the police.

It was gathered that the suspect had once been caught molesting the victim sometime last year while working as a security man in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

After being caught, he was near to stop his sexual misconduct against the minor. He was then transferred to the landlord’s wife’s shop who later converted him to a sales boy, before he impregnated the girl.

In a similar occurrence, Usman Tajudeen, a 50-year-old man was dragged before Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for defiling a four-year-old minor.

Having found Tajudeen guilty of the offense he was brought to court for, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye who presided over the case in court, therefore, sentenced him to life imprisonment.

“In all, the prosecution had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant. The sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. The defendant is convicted as charged. He is sentenced to life imprisonment,” he ruled.

The sentence for the offence of rape under Child’s Rights Law, according to the judge, is mandatory.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

