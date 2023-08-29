ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest fraudster issuing fake employment letters from Kaduna Electric

He was alleged to have issued employment offers to two unsuspecting young men, Abdullahi Abubakar and Isiya Iliyasu.

A statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, AbdulAzeez Abdullahi, said the bubble busted when Abdullahi Abubakar and Isiya Iliyasu presented the fake employment letters for documentation as new employees at the Zaria Regional Office of the Company.

It stated that the security division of the company, in collaboration with Police, trailed Junaidu to Funtua where he was eventually arrested by the Funtua Police Division.

Preliminary investigation conducted by the Police revealed that the suspect was working with one Aliyu Sani from Sokoto, who is currently at large, to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of millions of Naira.

The Kaduna Electric spokesman said the company would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the suspects faced the full weight of the law.

It has been established that the duo of Aliyu Sani and Abdulrahman Junaidu have been fraudulently issuing fake employment letters and other sensitive documents of Kaduna Electric.”

He said the practice was morally reprehensible and criminal, adding that the culprits would be brought to justice. He advised members of the public to be weary of fraudsters and report such criminals to the company.

According to him, the Police are on trail of the second suspect, Aliyu Sani, who is alleged to be the mastermind of the racketeering and the duo will soon have their days in court.

“Kaduna Electric has a robust recruitment and security systems that fake employment can hardly go undetected,” he stated.

