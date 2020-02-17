According to SP Folashade Odoro, the command’s spokesperson, the suspect was arrested at about 10:40 a.m. at Centre Area, Ikire, Osun.

She explained that on a tip off, the police intelligence unit accosted the suspect and she was found in possession of a dry human left hand, which was concealed in a bag.

Odoro said the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Johnson Kokumo, has directed thorough investigation into the matter and warned against dealings in human parts.

She said the CP also warned that anyone caught dealing in human parts or committing any other kind of crime would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The spokesperson said the suspect would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.